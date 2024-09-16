The 10 accused on trial charged with the murder of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani on May 14, 2022. Photo / NZME/Mike Scott
When Mahura Te Kani saw her uncle lying injured and unconscious on the ground she dropped to her knees and held him as she cried.
Soon after the new mum watched as her shocked grandfather, “Papa” Korau Te Kani, struggled to comprehend what police were telling him - that his son Mitchell Te Kani was dead following a brawl on their Tauranga property in May 2022.
“What are you talking about? He’s not dead, he’s not gone”, she recalled him saying to the police.
“That just broke me. I just held onto him and cried with him.”
A brawl erupted during which Te Kani was allegedly killed after being struck in the head with a crowbar and falling backwards onto concrete. Several other people were also injured.
At the start of the second week of trial, Mahura this morning gave evidence recalling the night her mother Kiri Pini, and her mother’s partner Bodine Umuroa, turned up uninvited to the Te Kani whānau property looking for her father, Thomas Te Kani.
The then-19 year old, who had an eight-week-old baby inside the house, called out and asked what her mother what was doing there.
“When they were talking to me I could smell the stench of alcohol ... Uncle Mitch was trying to calm them down,” she said.
Then her ‘Papa’, appeared and she said Umuroa said to him, “Who the f*** are you?”, before pushing him in the chest.
When she yelled out to her mother saying “f*** off, just leave, you’re toxic, Mum, like your psycho family”, Pini walked up the stairs and grabbed her by the collar of her jersey, and “rag-dolled” her by pulling her down on to the stairs.
When Umuroa allegedly assaulted her papa, she told him “That was assault, you assaulted a kaumatua”, and he replied, “I don’t give a f***. I’m mighty Mongrel Mob. I don’t give a f***”.
The pair eventually left, but bumped into Thomas and another one of her uncles Whetu Hika, in the driveway and a fight erupted.
She said she ran down and saw her father standing over Umuroa, who was on the ground getting beaten up.
“I was right there, I was right next to it,” she told the court. “My dad was over him, punching him, and my mum was grabbing on my dad’s hair to try and rip him off.”
Thomas then asked her to pull Pini off him but when she did the pair fell onto the grass, and her partner’s mother got Pini off her.
As Pini and Umeroa were leaving, Pini said “You’re f***** now” as Thomas walked Umeroa down the driveway to their car.
Mahura and her whānau made their way back up the driveway and had a hug.
‘I was holding him crying’
Shortly afterwards she noticed multiple cars pulling into the school across the road. She said it was groups of Mongrel Mob marching up the driveway, yelling their gang slogan, with their hands in the air and barking.
“It was just a sea of red ... as soon as one threw a bottle, others started throwing bottles.”