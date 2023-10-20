Five people, including two gang members, have been arrested by Gisborne police in the past few days.

Two gang members and a third man have been arrested in relation to separate firearms-related incidents in Gisborne over the past week.

The arrests come after police conducted two search warrants today at addresses in Gisborne and Waipirio Bay.

Local rival gangs Mongrel Mob and Black Power are at the centre of a new operation dubbed Operation Medial, according to Inspector Darren Paki, after several firearms-related events last weekend.

Paki said an 18-year-old man is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, discharging a firearm near a house, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

More charges are also being considered.

A 30-year-old man is also due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow on a charge of presenting a firearm following an incident on Wednesday night.

A 27-year-old man will also appear on charges of being a party to the offending.

“The investigation into the recent firearms incidents has progressed quickly, with the community providing valuable information, helping police to determine what’s occurred and who was involved,” Paki said.

The investigation remains active and inquiries are ongoing.

One person was shot in the leg in one recent gang incident.

On Friday evening, police got several calls reporting shootings, which allowed police to respond quickly and prepared with information, Paki said - something he wanted more of from the new operation.

Local police have also invoked new search powers under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act (CAIL) 2023, which enables special search warrant powers during times of gang conflict.

“Police have also utilised the CAIL Act in Gisborne this week, arresting a person for assault and seizing weapons and drugs, as Operation Medial continues.

“Several vehicles have been stopped, one person was arrested following an assault with a weapon, and a number of weapons (not firearms) have been seized. Small amounts of cannabis, and methamphetamine utensils, have also been seized,” Paki said.

A 21-year-old man was also taken into custody yesterday on charges of failing to stop for police, resisting police, and driving in a dangerous manner.

He will also appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow.

“Operation Medial and the invocation of CAIL signals a clear message to gang members and those who believe they are above the law, that illegal and unsafe activity will not be tolerated,” Paki said.

Tairāwhiti Police continue to maintain a visible presence in the community and are working hard to disrupt any unlawful or harmful behaviour.

“Police across Tairāwhiti including Wairoa will maintain a visible presence and continue to focus on gangs and the harm they cause,” Paki said.

Police urge members of the public to contact them on 111 if they see any unlawful activity happening now, or on 105 if it is after the fact. Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers.org







