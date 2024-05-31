One person has been injured after allegedly fleeing from police and colliding with a car on a motorway offramp in Bombay, South Auckland.

One person has been injured after allegedly fleeing from police and colliding with a car on a motorway offramp in South Auckland this afternoon.

Police said they were told at 3.35pm that a vehicle sought concerning a fraud matter was seen on State Highway 1, north of Bombay.

The area commander for Counties Manukau South, Inspector Joe Hunter, said a police vehicle saw the vehicle travelling south.

“Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, but the driver failed to stop, and the unit did not pursue,” he said.

“Minutes later, this vehicle has taken the Bombay offramp at speed and collided with a member of the public’s vehicle on Mill Rd.”

Hunter said the person in the vehicle that was hit was not injured in the crash.

“Understandably, he is shaken by the consequences of the other driver’s completely unacceptable actions this afternoon.

“The passenger of the fleeing vehicle has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries, with the driver also being taken for observations.”

Driving-related charges are pending and how the driver got the car is also being investigated.

Both the driver and the passenger would be investigated relating to several additional offences.

“As standard procedure in these cases, police will be referring the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority,” Hunter said.

“Police are still at the scene, and the public are advised that there are traffic delays in the area following the crash.”

Delays are expected as the long weekend begins and he said police appreciate motorists’ understanding as the scene is cleared.



