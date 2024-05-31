Police have arrested an Ashburton man following an incident on May 26 which resulted in three people being taken to hospital.

Ashburton CIB Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh said early morning on May 26, police found two injured people in a vehicle on William St, with a third transported to hospital by a friend.

“Throughout this week police have spoken with witnesses, conducted scene examinations, and seized items of interest as we work to piece together what occurred,” Welsh said.

The three men have since been discharged from Christchurch Hospital after they were allegedly injured in an altercation between themselves.

A 32-year-old man is facing one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one charge of assault.

He was due to appear before the Ashburton District Court today.

Police inquiries are ongoing, including speaking to witnesses, and further charges are being considered.