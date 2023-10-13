Police say the shootings are gang-related.

Police are investigating a series of gang-related shootings in Gisborne that left one man injured on Friday night.

The first report of shots came about 9.45pm in the area of Stout St and Taruheru Crescent, police said in a statement.

Witnesses reported two vehicles of interest and a man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Shortly after, several more shots were fired at a home in Rimu St about five minutes down the road from the first shooting. A witness reported seeing a gun.

Police say the incidents are believed to be gang-related.

Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said investigators are out in force today and police have stepped up patrols.

“We would like to thank the numerous people who called in to police reporting these incidents, as the sooner we know, the quicker we can respond and help prevent further harm,” he said.

“Those people who called us have helped with that, and I am hugely appreciative.

Inspector Aberahama said police had seized one of the vehicles of interest.

“If you see any suspicious or unsafe activity, please call us on 111 straight away. Your call could be the key we need to prevent harm from occurring in our community.

“Police are working incredibly hard to keep people safe, but the community coming together and letting us know is also key.”