23 May, 2024 06:26 AM 2 mins to read

More than a month after a jewellery heist at a store in Auckland’s Newmarket, police have arrested an 18-year-old.

It follows the earlier arrests of eight teenagers over the April 12 Newmarket incident and other jewellery heists in the first week of May.

At the time, police asked for any sightings of an outstanding 18-year-old wanted in connection with the Newmarket incident.

Police found the man in Mt Roskill and arrested him today.

Detective Inspector Glen Baldwin said police were still making inquiries into the incident, as well as into heists in Hillsborough, Manurewa, Onehunga and St Lukes. There was also a second incident at the same Newmarket store.

Baldwin said: “We cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid.”

Staff locked in backroom as thieves smash cabinets with hammers, tyre irons

Employees at the Newmarket jewellery store had to flee into a locked back room after thieves ram-raided the shop and began smashing cabinets and stealing expensive pieces.

The incident took place in Newmarket at about 8.55pm on April 12, Detective Sergeant Joseph Niupopo said.

Staff were closing the store when a stolen Toyota Aqua reversed into the shop.

“The employees locked themselves in a back room while six offenders, whose faces were covered, began breaking cabinets and taking jewellery,” Niupopo said.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured.”

The criminals used hammers and tyre irons to smash the cabinets before driving off with a “large quantity of high-end pieces of jewellery”.

Police located the Toyota abandoned a short distance away, with some of the stolen goods still inside.

“This was a distressing incident for the store staff, and we are providing them with support as we work to locate the offenders,” Niupopo said.

“The employees responded bravely and made the right decision to put their own safety first.”

Police earlier charged three teens aged between 17 and 18 in connection with the incident.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.








