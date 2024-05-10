Kiwis wake to icy temperatures amid grid crisis and why Wayne Brown’s unhappy about councillors’ trips to Taiwan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Eight teenagers have been dealt with by police and officers are hunting for another teen in connection with a spate of jewellery heists around Auckland.

Police have asked the public for any sightings of 18-year-old Vallen Chapman, wanted after an incident in Newmarket on April 12.

“Anyone who sees him should call police on 111 as soon as possible,” a police spokeswoman said.

If anyone knows anything about where Chapman is, they are asked to contact 105 and quote file number 240508/0373. Information can be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are looking for an 18-year-old man after the attempted robbery at Partridge Jewellers at Newmarket Mall.

Meanwhile, police have managed to find and deal with eight teens in relation to crimes in Hillsborough, Newmarket, and Manurewa. Other jewellery heists in Onehunga and St Lukes and a second incident in Newmarket are still being investigated.

Detective Inspector Glen Baldwin said most of the arrests were a result of seven search warrants executed in the past five days.

Police arrested a 17-year-old after executing a warrant at an address in Glendene this morning. He was arrested in connection with the incident in Hillsborough on April 25.

A 12-year-old was found at the address and arrested over an unrelated matter.

Police had already arrested another 17-year-old over the Hillsborough incident.

Police have charged three teens aged between 17 and 18 in connection with the Newmarket incident on April 12.

Police were trying to find other people they believed were involved. They were also trying to find others connected to an incident in Manurewa.

Baldwin said he was proud of the progress his team had made so far.

“Further arrests are anticipated as the team continues to assess and analyse evidence seized during a number of search warrants that have been executed,” he said.

Baldwin said police would continue to be visible in and around shopping malls to deter this sort of crime.

“To date, our teams have conducted hundreds of patrols and are visible in our communities,” he said.

“The community deserves better than to be subject to this concerning and unacceptable incidents and we hope the work our team has executed to date is an example that we are taking this type of crime seriously.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.








