Police arrested three people Thursday, after finding a meth lab, ingredients for methamphetamine, firearms, and cash. Photo / Supplied

Simultaneous search warrants have been executed across West Auckland uncovering a clandestine meth lab, precursor drugs, firearms and cash.

Police arrested three people on Tuesday on a raft of charges relating to manufacturing methamphetamine, drug dealing, and firearms offences.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad found a clandestine meth lab on Birdwood Rd in Massey, along with $375,000 worth of precursor ingredients, $35,000 in cash, and two loaded firearms and ammunition.

Two shotguns, a rifle, a pistol and a restricted flick-blade knife were also found.

It follows previous search warrants executed across Waitematā District at the end of September under Operation Cobalt in a crackdown on organised crime.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man with links to the Headhunters gang, who will appear before the Waitākere District Court.

"[He] is facing charges relating to manufacturing methamphetamine and possessing equipment and substances capable of manufacturing methamphetamine. He is also facing six firearms charges," Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said.

A second man, 41, was also arrested as he had a warrant for his arrest. He faced drug charges in the Waitākere District Court for an unrelated matter, Proctor said.

"Police were at the property throughout Thursday, with a scene guard in place overnight and we expect our inquiries will be finished later in the day."

Meanwhile, police arrested a man at a Matua Rd property in Kumeū after finding a cannabis growing operation. Police also found a stolen vehicle at the address.

The 37-year-old was charged with cultivating cannabis and receiving stolen property. He will appear in the North Shore District Court on October 19.

"Thursday's warrants are the latest in proactive action being taken by Operation Cobalt targeting illegal activity by gang members and their associates," Proctor said.

"There are no doubts police have dealt a blow to this syndicate's operation, which allegedly could have produced a decent amount of methamphetamine.

"In turn the drugs would have been distributed and caused an immeasurable amount of harm across the community."

Proctor said inquiries would continue, and police couldn't rule out further arrests or charges being laid.