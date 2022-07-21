Cash, ammunition and a stolen motorbike have been seized by police. Photo / Supplied

Cash, ammunition and a stolen motorbike have been seized by police. Photo / Supplied

More than $22,000 in cash and a stolen motorbike have been seized while an Auckland man has been arrested in the latest round of Operation Cobalt police searches.

Operation Cobalt is a dedicated police effort across Auckland and other parts of the country to tackle growing violence between gangs and intimidating behaviour in public.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said a male with gang links was facing firearms and dishonesty charges after staff executed a warrant at his Conifer Grove address late last week.

Police located more than $22,000 in cash, along with a quantity of 9mm ammunition, at the Auckland property.

"Our search also located a quantity of cannabis along with other gang paraphernalia."

Proctor said further inquiries were conducted at a south Auckland storage facility where a motorbike that had been reported stolen in 2020 was located.

"The motorbike is valued at over $20,000 and the owner, who did not have insurance on the bike, was more than happy when we contacted him about it being recovered."

A range of equipment, possibly used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, was also located at the site, Proctor said.

The 34-year-old man was now before the court on numerous charges including unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is also facing a charge of receiving property in relation to the stolen motorbike.

"Operation Cobalt is committed to the ongoing disruption of illegal activities occurring in our communities and the public can expect our enforcement action to continue."