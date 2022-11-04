Investigations into a kidnapping and aggravated robbery incident in Te Kuiti on October 15 led police to find two firearms, weapons, methamphetamine and cannabis. Photo / NZME

Police arrested four Mongrel Mob members in relation to an alleged aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Waikato in October, part of ongoing enforcement to disrupt gang activity, Operation Cobalt.

Investigations into the incident in Te Kuiti on October 15 led police to find two firearms, imitation firearms, other weapons, methamphetamine and cannabis.

A 25-year-old man will appear in the Te Kuiti District Court today. A 28-year-old man was due to appear on November 17, and a 22-year-old man will appear on November 21. Another 25-year-old man will appear on December 8.

The accused face charges including participating in an organised criminal group, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

A police statement said, “Operation Cobalt targets unlawful behaviour and intimidation by gang members that threaten the community’s sense of being and feeling safe.”

Police hoped these charges would send a “clear message to those involved in this unlawful behaviour that it will not be tolerated”.

Help from the public was crucial to stop this offending “by supplying information to us to help form a picture of what’s happening in our communities”.

“You may feel like the information you have is not significant, however, it could be the missing piece of the puzzle police need to put offenders before the court.”

Information can be passed to police via 105 by phone or online, or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.