Operation Cobalt: Arrests made in Invercargill

Operation Cobalt members located the fleeing vehicle, a second stolen vehicle and recovered two firearms, one of which was loaded, along with 110 rounds of ammunition. Photo / NZ Police

Invercargill Police have arrested three gang members as part of Operation Cobalt – a national operation aimed at disrupting gang activity.

The three were arrested as a result of inquiries following an earlier fleeing driver incident when police attempted to stop their car in Invercargill on Thursday evening.

Acting detective sergeant Alun Griffiths said Operation Cobalt members located the fleeing vehicle, a second stolen vehicle, and recovered two firearms, one of which was loaded, along with 110 rounds of ammunition.

Two patched Mongrel Mob members and an associate were arrested.

A 38-year-old gang member faces firearms and methamphetamine charges, while a 33-year-old gang member and 38-year-old associate both face firearms charges.

The three have been remanded in custody to reappear in court on November 1.

"The combination of gang members and firearms is of great concern.

"Operation Cobalt is committed to disrupting gang-related offending and holding those responsible to account."