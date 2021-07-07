Operation Atlas: Second Wairoa gang member in two days arrested over firearms cache

Wairoa Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Maui Aben said momentum behind Operation Atlas was continuing. Photo / Supplied

Four firearms have been recovered in a Wairoa search which led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Black Power Frasertown gang member.

The four sawn-off .22 rifles were located along with ammunition, methamphetamine and cannabis as part of three search warrants executed at Black Power-linked residential properties across Wairoa on Wednesday morning.

A 34-year-old Black Power Frasertown gang member was arrested and is expected to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Thursday facing firearms and drug-related charges.

Wairoa Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Maui Aben said the warrant was part of Operation Atlas, which was launched in the district last week to address growing tensions between local gang members.

The multi-faceted police response is focused on the disruption and prevention of organised crime and gang-related offending across the Eastern Police district.

"What we are working towards is a place where these people's activities are not putting our community in harm's way," Aben said.

An Operation Atlas-related search and warrant has led to the recovery of four sawn-off .22 rifles by police and the arrest of a 34-year-old Black Power Frasertown gang member. Photo / NZME

"The momentum behind Operation Atlas is continuing and we are heartened by the feedback and support we are receiving from our Wairoa community."

Four other firearms were also recovered and a 27-year-old Frasertown man arrested during an earlier search warrant execution on Monday.

Since June 3 this year, there have been five recorded incidents in which firearms have been discharged at homes in the wider Wairoa area.

A Wairoa man received gunshot injuries last month, and in another incident, two children were asleep in a Raupunga house when it was fired upon from a vehicle.

Aben said inquiries were ongoing to locate others believed to linked to these firearms.

He encouraged members of the public with information or concerns that can assist the Operation Atlas team to come forward.

Information can be provided via 105 quoting Operation Atlas/ File number - 210616/4442.

It can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.