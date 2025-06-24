“I trust the authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely, in case we do something even crazier next time, like wear lingerie on a tractor. Actually…we already did that too. My bad," Kelly said.
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said it was now speaking to the social media content creators about the footage.
“While an initial assessment of the video shows no breaches of the Animal Welfare Act, we will talk to the person involved to gather more information and satisfy ourselves that the animals are being properly cared for,” said MPI director of compliance and response Glen Burrell.
The ministry had also referred the content to police for their assessment.
