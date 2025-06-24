“There was no nudity, no explicit behaviour, and no cows engaged in or subjected to anything outside of standard agricultural practices,” Kelly said.

“Unless wearing a bikini in a rural postcode is now considered a felony, I’m not sure what the issue is.”

The videos, some of which have been seen by the Herald, show women in bikinis performing routine farm tasks such as milking cows and sweeping the milking shed.

In one video, three women are seen kneeling beside a cow while they’re sprayed across the face with fresh milk.

While cows appear in the Instagram reel, no animals were involved in the filming beyond being present on the farm, Kelly said.

The creators said the video where they are seen spraying milk into their mouths was not part of their adult content and was never shared on OnlyFans.

“No animals appear in our OnlyFans content,” Kelly stressed.

“That’s not only against our values, it’s also against the actual terms of service.

“This wasn’t adult content. It was a few cheeky [Instagram] reels.”

Adult Creators Respond to Animal Rights Outrage. Photo / @laylakellyofficial

The group said that no laws were broken and no animals were harmed.

“I did however step in cow poo at one point.

“So I would argue the most damage that occurred was to my shoes.”

The creators said they have been surprised by the scale of the response, including calls for an official investigation.

The creators said they remain unfazed by the backlash they are facing.

“I trust the authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely, in case we do something even crazier next time, like wear lingerie on a tractor. Actually…we already did that too. My bad," Kelly said.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said it was now speaking to the social media content creators about the footage.

“While an initial assessment of the video shows no breaches of the Animal Welfare Act, we will talk to the person involved to gather more information and satisfy ourselves that the animals are being properly cared for,” said MPI director of compliance and response Glen Burrell.

The ministry had also referred the content to police for their assessment.

