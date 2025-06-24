A woman is filmed kneeling beside the animals and drinking milk directly from the udder.

The Ministry for Primary Industries was now speaking to the social media content creators about the footage before taking further action.

“While an initial assessment of the video shows no breaches of the Animal Welfare Act, we will talk to the person involved to gather more information and satisfy ourselves that the animals are being properly cared for,” said MPI director of compliance and response Glen Burrell.

MPI had also referred the content to police for their assessment.

“SAFE finds the actions of all individuals involved, whether directly or indirectly, to be reprehensible and entirely unacceptable.

“We demand full accountability from those responsible for the care of these animals for allowing such conduct to take place on the farm.”

They said the public “places a great deal of trust with those who work with animals”.

Federated Farmers has been approached for comment.

