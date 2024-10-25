“Every chance possible, I held her hand, because I wanted her to know she was not alone.”

She said all passengers and the driver started as strangers but were united through the care they had for one another.

“It has been a painful reminder about the importance of community. Onehunga epitomised every sense of that word.

“We will carry her kindness everywhere we go,” she said.

The passenger commended another passenger for their “incredible situational awareness” while securing the bus and the first police officer who arrived at the scene for “helping me try to preserve her life”.

“I am also grateful for the other passengers and driver for staying calm in a horrifying situation ... Most importantly, thank you, sis, for all that you did.

“Let it be known ... No one dies alone in New Zealand.”

Bernice Marychurch was fatally stabbed on a bus on Church St in Onehunga about 2.30pm on Wednesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Marychurch, who was found with multiple stab wounds, died at the scene on Church St in Onehunga just after 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The man charged with her murder, 37-year-old Kael Austin Leona, handed himself in at the North Shore Police Station on Thursday afternoon and appeared via video link in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

He had a prominent tattoo above his eyebrow, a shaved head and wore a blue windbreaker.

Leona’s lawyer said he did not seek bail and asked for him to be remanded in custody without plea until his next appearance on charges of murder, threatening to kill, assault and burglary.

The alleged offences of threatening to kill, assault and burglary were committed a short time after Leona is alleged to have killed Marychurch on Wednesday.

Marychurch’s family attended court on Friday, according to the police prosecutor.

Kael Leona appeared at Auckland District Court on Friday via an audio-visual link. Photo / Michael Craig





Auckland City’s relieving district crime manager, Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson, earlier said the investigation was still in its infancy.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.”

She acknowledged the work of her investigation team, “who worked tirelessly to get this result for the victim and her family”.

Robertson also thanked the community for helping with police inquiries.

The attack has renewed focus on public transport safety, with the Bus and Coach Association saying the industry was “rattled to the core”.

Police said they will continue to have increased visibility at transport hubs across Auckland over the long weekend.

Auckland City’s Acting District Commander, Inspector Sunny Patel, said it’s important the public knows police are continuing to take action.

“It’s understandable the community are feeling shaken,” he said.

“Our city and transport system are important spaces for the public, and people should be free to use these areas without fear.”

He encouraged people to report incidents so action can be taken.





Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.