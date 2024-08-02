“The performance itself demands high energy, emotional depth, vocal strength, dexterity and stamina. That, alongside doing it 90 minutes non-stop, solo, demands a personal mindset that has to be deeply cultivated to navigate all the challenges, responsibility and courage to get on stage every night.”

Prima Facie with Cassandra Woodhouse is impressing the reviewers. This quote is from Monica Moore from Broadwayworld.com. Photo / Gregor Nicholas

In the first half of the play, we get to know Tessa and learn how she excelled at law school, pulling herself up from a middle-class background into this world of thoroughbreds and private school boys.

Then an event happens, she is sexually assaulted and becomes a victim. In the second half of the play, Tessa is forced to confront the very system she has spent her whole life believing in and working within. She finds it is a system where the lines of patriarchal power and burden of proof are not set up to accommodate the lived experience of sexual assault survivors.

“The audience is really grabbed by the scruff of the neck and taken along for the ride,” Woodhouse says.

“It’s delicate material so it had to be crafted in a way that brings the audience in without scaring them off.

“I knew very early on the responsibility this story carried and I feel very protective of it being in the right hands, which is why I am so passionate about taking it to different towns and taking the time to meet audiences after the show – alongside also having support from sexual assault organisations and psychologists at each show to help nurture the audience if needed.”

Since founding the New Zealand Theatre Company in 2020, Woodhouse has been drawn to plays that have a bigger purpose – in this case by exposing the inequities within the legal system in dealing with victims of sexual assault.

“It was very mission-led. If it didn’t have such a strong purpose around it I would’ve bailed a long time ago. What’s really driven it forward is knowing that I’m doing it for every woman and every person who has experienced sexual assault.”

Director Michael Hurst receives praise from Monica Moore of Broadwayworld.com. Photo / Gregor Nicholas

Woodhouse says she started the theatre company so she could create projects and tell stories she really wanted to tell.

“I also wanted to be able to support other creatives – not just actors but directors and technicians and community venues. It was about taking these stories to the people.”

Her last play Hana was also a one-woman play which she toured around the country with Arts on Tour.

“It was such a wonderful experience. We sold out the theatre in Gisborne and raised around $6000 for cyclone relief in Te Karaka.”

Last weekend Prima Facie played in Tauranga where it was very well received. It is resonating with a wide age group, including teenagers, with plans for a matinee show for high school groups in Gisborne.

“The experiences of women giving me hugs and sharing their stories with me after a show - many who have never said it out loud before but feel the courage to do so after seeing themselves represented - is something I will cherish forever and has only solidified my respect for this art form.”







