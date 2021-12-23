One shot dead, two injured in incident in Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill

A man was killed and several more injured in a shooting in Mt. Roskill on Thursday evening. Video / Hayden Woodward

One man has been shot dead and two other people have been injured after two intruders forced their way into a Mt Roskill, Auckland, house on Thursday night.

Police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

An eyewitness told the Herald that one person had died while as many as three others were injured in the shooting at the Glass Rd property.

Of those injured, one person is in a critical condition, and one is in a serious condition. They have been transported to Auckland City Hospital. A third person suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

"At around 9.30pm, Police were notified of an incident at an address on Glass Rd," police said in a statement on Friday morning.

"Two armed offenders have entered the address and an altercation has taken place with the occupants inside the house.

"One of the occupants, a man in his 20's, received a gunshot wound and has died at the scene.

"The offenders have fled from the scene and are yet to be located."

A scene guard has been in place overnight and police will remain at the address today carrying out a scene examination.

According to the witness, a dozen armed officers descended on a property on Glass Rd.

A man was seen being rushed from the property on a stretcher and taken to one of three ambulances at the scene.

The road was cordoned off and a police helicopter was circling overhead.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald they had responded to what was initially believed to be a firearms incident with injuries at 9.30pm.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area and inquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made, the spokesperson said.

