One seriously injured in shooting in Napier, armed police begin manhunt for suspect

Armed police are searching for a person in Napier following a firearms incident in which one person was seriously injured. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed police are searching for a person in Napier following a firearms incident in which one person was seriously injured. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed police are searching for a person in Napier following a shooting in which one person was seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened near the intersection of Tait Dr and Lamason Street, Napier, about 1.15pm.

A St John spokesperson said St John was called to Tait Dr in Greenmeadows about 1.16pm and took one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

The police spokeswoman said one person had sustained a leg injury and the offender had left the scene.

"Staff in the area are currently armed as a precaution," the spokeswoman said.



"At this stage there is no information to suggest a risk to the wider public.

We thank our community for their patience."

MORE TO COME