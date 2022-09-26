Two people were killed and two others critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Rodda Rd, Rangiriri in the Waikato District this afternoon.
Two choppers, four ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the crash scene which occurred about 4.10pm.
Meanwhile, one person has died and another was seriously injured after a major car accident in Tirau on State Highway 1.
A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident at 3.12pm.
Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed the highway was closed and would likely remain so with diversions in place until tomorrow morning due to a "significant" chemical spill.
Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid both areas.
