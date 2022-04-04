The road is partially blocked while emergency services attend the scene. Photo / Darren Masters

One person has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Auckland's Glendowie.

The two-car crash happened on Riddell Rd. Photo / Darren Masters

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred on Riddell Rd, Glendowie, about 2.50pm on Monday.

The crash occurred near Glendowie School.

One person is in a serious condition and the road was partially blocked while emergency services attended the scene.

Fire and Emergency services are currently extricating a trapped person. Photo / Darren Masters

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a number of fire trucks attended the scene and crews extricated a person trapped in a vehicle.

St John treated two patients and transported one to Auckland Hospital.

A witness told the Herald they heard a smash and saw "cars spinning, car parts flying through the air and smoke".