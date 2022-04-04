One person has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Auckland's Glendowie this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred on Riddell Rd, Glendowie, at around 2.50pm.
It's understood that the crash occurred outside Glendowie School.
One person is in a serious condition and the road is partially blocked while emergency services attend the scene.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a number of fire trucks are in attendance and crews are currently extricating a person who is trapped in a vehicle.