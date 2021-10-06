One seriously injured following rail incident in Tauranga

Police are responding to an incident on a train track in Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an rail incident in Tauranga.

A police spokesperson said they received a call after 3pm on Wednesday.

"Police received a call to assist at around 3.11pm and indications were that one person has sustained serious injuries. Those are all of the details we are able to confirm at this time."

St John were called to the incident at 3.09pm.

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle was at the scene.

A spokesperson confirmed one person was treated at the scene in a serious condition and has since been transported to Tauranga hospital.

More to come.