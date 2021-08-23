One person seriously injured in Panmure, Auckland, 25 police officers flood scene

Emergency services at the scene of a stabbing in Panmure, Auckland. Photo / File

At least one person has been seriously injured after an incident in Panmure, Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tripoli Rd in Panmure at 7.30pm tonight.

"At least one person has been seriously injured," a police spokeswoman said.

Police are at the scene working to determine the circumstances, she said.

"We'll update more when we have more to confirm," the spokeswoman said.

An eyewitness said the victim was under a tree with police and ambulance crews gathered around them.

There were about 16 police cars, 25 police officers and one ambulance at the scene, he said.

It comes after a man in his 70s was shot dead in Ōtahuhu last night.

A homicide investigation was under way and a post-mortem would be arrived out tomorrow, a police spokesperson said.

More to come.