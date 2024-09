Two people have been injured - one seriously - after a jet boat crashed into rocks on the Ōreti River this afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two helicopters were dispatched after they received an alert about the crash at around 4:17 pm.

“Four people were initially onboard.”

The Herald understands one person was reportedly thrown from the boat when it hit the rock.