One person killed, three others injured in truck and car crash near Kaiwaka - SH1 closed

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Kaiwaka. Photo / NZME

27 May, 2021 03:13 AM 2 minutes to read

One person has died and three others are injured after a serious crash in Kaiwaka.

A truck and a car crashed about 5km south of the Kaiwaka township at 1.40pm and State Highway 1 has been closed.

One person has been seriously injured and two people are in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the incident and motorists are advised that the closure of SH1 is expected to be in place for some time.

St John dispatched a Northland Rescue Helicopter, two ambulances, a Primary Response in Medical Emergencies (Prime) doctor, and a first response unit to the scene.

Northland police and the Kaiwaka Volunteer Fire Brigade are also in attendance.

Motorists can expect delays of 30-40 minutes as SH1 has been closed between Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd and at Mangawhai Rd in Te Hana.

UPDATE 3:00PM

This section of #SH1 is expected to remain CLOSED for some time this afternoon as NZ Police undertake a serious crash investigation. Avoid the area or allow extra time for a detour via Mangawhai: https://t.co/HgqfaQRCPe ^TP https://t.co/9zNtRuyRRf — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 27, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported the section of SH1 is likely to remain closed for some time as a serious crash investigation is expected to occur.

Diversions are in place with northbound traffic about to turn right to Mangawhai Rd after Te Hana, left to Tomarata Rd, on to Insley St, left to Moir St and follow Kaiwaka Mangawhai Rd to return to SH1 at Kaiwaka.

Southbound traffic can complete the same diversion in reverse.

Further updates are expected.