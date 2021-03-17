One person injured in suspicious Blenheim house fire

One person has been injured in a suspicious house fire in Blenheim.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Meachen Cres at about 12.43pm today.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said when crews arrived, they could not see any fire but later discovered there had been one.
He said it is being treated as suspicious.
A St John spokesman said one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a medical centre.