One person injured in suspicious Blenheim house fire

One person has been injured in a suspicious house fire in Blenheim.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Meachen Cres at about 12.43pm today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said when crews arrived, they could not see any fire but later discovered there had been one.

He said it is being treated as suspicious.

A St John spokesman said one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a medical centre.