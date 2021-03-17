Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One person injured in suspicious Blenheim house fire

Quick Read

Emergency services were called to the scene on Meachen Crescent at about 12.43pm. Photo / NZH

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

One person has been injured in a suspicious house fire in Blenheim.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Meachen Cres at about 12.43pm today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said when crews arrived, they could not see any fire but later discovered there had been one.

Read More

He said it is being treated as suspicious.

A St John spokesman said one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a medical centre.