One person in serious condition after three-vehicle crash on Te Atatū Rd overbridge, Auckland

The Port Hills fire in Christchurch continues to burn, Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died at 47 and the police will increase their presence on the streets this weekend following a fatal shooting

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a three-vehicle crash on Te Atatū Rd in West Auckland this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the overbridge at 3:35 pm

“The southbound lane is reported to be blocked and two people have been transported to hospital with moderate injuries.”

“The vehicles are due to be towed.”

St John said they responded at 3:28pm with two ambulances and transported one person in a serious condition to Auckland Hospital.

“There are two other patients in a moderate condition.”