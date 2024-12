One person has been left in critical condition following a single-car crash on Paeoa-Tahuna Rd in the Matamata-Piako district. Photo / File, Bevan Conley

One person is in critical condition following a single-car crash on Paeroa-Tahuna Rd in the Matamata-Piako District, which has closed the road.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened at the intersection with Tautiti Rd and was reported about 8.25pm.

“One person is reported to have critical injuries and the road will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”