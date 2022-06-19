Photo / file

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Glenbrook this morning.

Police were called to Glenbrook Road, Glenbrook, around 6.40am.

One person died at the scene, police say.

The road is closed and police are asking drivers to take an alternate route via Morley Road.

GLENBROOK RD - 7:15AM

A serious crash has closed a section of Glenbrook Rd between Brookside Rd and Gearon Rd in Glenbrook. Follow direction of emergency services on-site and be prepared for delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/2wAlmZHYwt — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 19, 2022

"The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation," police said.

In a separate incident, State Highway 1 was blocked at Sunset Road after a crash on Auckland's North Shore. At 7:20am cars were moved to the shoulder but delays were still expected until it was fully cleared.