One person has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Cromwell on Saturday morning.

Police have confirmed that one person died in the crash on State Highway 6.

The crash was reported at about 10.30am.

The person died at the scene and a second person sustained serious injuries.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.