One person dead, three others injured in Glen Eden crash in Auckland

Police are at the scene of a crash in Glen Eden, Auckland. Photo / 123rf

One person has died and three others have been injured in a vehicle crash in the West Auckland suburb of Glen Eden.

The crash happened on Great North Rd around 2.40pm.

Great North Rd had been closed, with cordons in place at the intersections of Hepburn Rd and Glenview Rd, a police spokesperson said.

A photographer at the scene said traffic in the area was gridlocked.

"The cordons will be in place for some time and motorists are advised to avoid

the area."

GREAT NORTH RD, GLEN EDEN - CLOSED - 3:05PM

A serious crash has now CLOSED Great North Rd, between Sabulite Rd/Glenview Rd intersection and Hepburn Rd, in Glen Eden. Avoid this route or expect delays and diversions this afternoon. ^TP pic.twitter.com/exo5tahYMu — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 25, 2021

Two St John ambulances were sent to the scene - along with a rapid response unit.

The three other people had moderate injuries and were being transported to hospital.

St John remains at the scene.