One person dead, three others injured in Glen Eden crash in Auckland

One person has died and three others have been injured in a vehicle crash in the West Auckland suburb of Glen Eden.
The crash happened on Great North Rd around 2.40pm.
Great North Rd had been closed, with cordons in place at the intersections of Hepburn Rd and Glenview Rd, a police spokesperson said.
A photographer at the scene said traffic in the area was gridlocked.
"The cordons will be in place for some time and motorists are advised to avoid
the area."
Two St John ambulances were sent to the scene - along with a rapid response unit.
The three other people had moderate injuries and were being transported to hospital.
St John remains at the scene.