One person dead, one critical in Canterbury crash

One person died and another person was critically injured a crash involving two vehicles on Old West Coast Road, West Melton. Photo / George Heard

One person has been killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in West Melton in the Selywn District last night.

Emergency services were called around 11.15pm on Monday night, police said in a statement.

“One person died at the scene and one person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.”

The road was closed last night but had since been reopened. The Serious Crash Unit had completed a scene examination and enquiries were continuing into the circumstances of the crash, police said.







