Police were called to the scene around 12.30am. Photo / File

Police were called to the scene around 12.30am. Photo / File

A person has died following a serious crash in Rotorua.

Police were notified of the single vehicle crash on Pukehangi Rd around 12.30am on Sunday.

"The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene," a police spokeswoman said.

The road, which was earlier closed, has reopened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.