One person dead, another arrested after “serious incident” on Auckland motorway

A person has died following an incident on the South Western Motorway about 3.20am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has died following an incident on the South Western Motorway about 3.20am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has died after what police are describing as a “serious incident” on State Highway 20 in Auckland early today. Another person has been arrested.

Police say they were called to a one-vehicle crash at 3.20am on Boxing Day.

The road has been closed at the Puhinui and SH20B onramp and also the Roscommon Road and Cavendish Drive onramp, meaning travel to Auckland Airport will be disrupted.

Anyone travelling to the airport should detour Papatoetoe and SH20A. The road is expected to be closed for some time while police complete a scene investigation.

A witness said the vehicle involved was facing the wrong way on the South Western Motorway

”A team of police staff including Serious Crash Unit, Photography and Detectives were at the scene, and the vehicle had moderate damage to the front. The boot was also open.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.



