One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Stanley Rd in Otaio, Waimate.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and inquiries are under way.

The King’s Birthday weekend holiday road toll now sits at two, although it is unclear how the latest crash will be treated as it was on private property.