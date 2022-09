One person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash in Tauhara Forest, Taupo. Photo / File

One person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash in Tauhara Forest, Taupo.

Police were called to the scene on Broadlands Rd at 4.20pm, a police spokesperson said.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.