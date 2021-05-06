One person dead after being hit by train in Tauranga

A train is at a standstill after a death this morning. Photo / George Novak

A train is at a standstill after a death this morning. Photo / George Novak

One person has died after being hit by a train.

A police spokeswoman said the person died after being hit by a train along Ngatai Rd, Tauranga, about 5.30am today.

A reporter on the scene said there was little to see at the scene of the fatal crash in Ōtūmoetai.

"The train is at a standstill down the hill from Ōtūmoetai Intermediate School with no evidence of any collision," he said.

An ambulance and several police vehicles are on scene, as well as a KiwiRail ute.

"A handful of school children are gathering at the corner of the school to look at the train but otherwise they are heading to school as normal."

- More to come