One person has been taken to hospital after the crash, police say.

One person has been taken to hospital after the crash, police say.

A person has been critically injured in a vehicle crash in Cambridge this afternoon, police say.

The person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after the crash at the Victoria and Queen streets roundabout in the Waikato town.





Emergency services were alerted just before 1pm, police said in a media statement.

“The road is closed and is expected to be for some time while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination. Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”