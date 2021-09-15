One person critically injured in alleged assault in Christchurch

A person has been arrested after an alleged serious assault in Christchurch early this morning. Photo / George Heard

A person has been arrested after an alleged serious assault in Christchurch early this morning.

Police were called to a residential property in Linwood just before 5am.

One person has been taken into custody in relation to the assault, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesman said a person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition.