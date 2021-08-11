One person critically injured after car crash in Hokitika

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash in the South Island this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

One person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after a vehicle rolled down a bank north of Hokitika.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 about 3.10pm today.

Hokitika Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Kevin Collett said the driver initially needed to be extricated - but was able to become free on his own with the assistance of firefighters.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Police and St John also attended with one ambulance and a helicopter sent to the scene.