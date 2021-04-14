One person arrested in relation to firearms incident in West Auckland - armed police at scene

Armed police at scene where one person has been arrested in relation to a firearms incident. Photo / File

One person has been arrested in relation to a firearms incident.

Armed police were called to Hepburn Rd in Glendene, Auckland at about 7pm today.

A police spokesman said one person had been arrested but no firearm has been found.

"There is no offender outstanding in possession of a firearm in this instance."

A witness at the scene said armed police were still at the scene investigating.

He said Hepburn Rd and part of Akatea Rd had been blocked off and are being guarded by police.