The incident reportedly occurred in St Heliers. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A man was taken into police custody following a stabbing in the St Heliers area.

Police confirmed there were reports of a man acting erratically and in a threatening manner in the St Heliers area, armed with a small knife.

"It appears as though he has injured someone with the knife, who was taken to hospital to get treated," police said.

Officers are currently speaking with the man.

MORE TO COME