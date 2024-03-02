One person airlifted to hospital following medical event in Arrowtown

A person has been flown to hospital after suffering a medical emergency in Arrowtown this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said St John were alerted to the incident at 11am on Saturday morning.

Two ambulances and one helicopter responded.

One patient in a critical condition was treated at the scene and airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

The Allpress Espresso Trail Marathon, which begins at Motatapu Station and ends at Wilcox Green in Arrowtown, is taking place today.