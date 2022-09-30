One person airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury

One person is confirmed to be in a serious condition after a crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury.
St John confirmed one person was being taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.
Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred about 3.30pm at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.
Three ambulances responded to the crash.
The road is closed to allow emergency services to attend and diversions will be put in place.
Police have asked motorists to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.