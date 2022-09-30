Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One person airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in South Cantebury.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in South Cantebury.

One person is confirmed to be in a serious condition after a crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury.

St John confirmed one person was being taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred about 3.30pm at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.

Three ambulances responded to the crash.

The road is closed to allow emergency services to attend and diversions will be put in place.

Police have asked motorists to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US