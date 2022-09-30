One person airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in South Cantebury.

One person is confirmed to be in a serious condition after a crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury.

St John confirmed one person was being taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred about 3.30pm at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.

Three ambulances responded to the crash.

The road is closed to allow emergency services to attend and diversions will be put in place.

SH1 BELFIELD, CANTERBURY - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:10PM

Due to a serious crash, the road is now CLOSED near the intersection with Looker Rd. Emergency service are on site and SCU is attending the crash. Please follow the direction from emergency service on-site. ^FP pic.twitter.com/V7u4ETvJGQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) September 30, 2022

Police have asked motorists to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.