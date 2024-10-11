“That’s a significant step, but we will take that every single time. Although we absolutely love our customers – the health and safety of our teams is always number one.
“It’s not a decision that we take lightly.”
Paris said the period leading up to Christmas will be stressful for many Kiwis.
“Remember that everyone is going through the same stresses as you are – they are mums and dads, sons and daughters, they are grandfathers and grandmothers, they are brothers and sisters, they are mates and everyone has got things going on in their life.
“But people in retail stores and call centres, they deserve your respect, they don’t deserve your aggression – and so any behaviour like that will result in customers being removed from our network and never, ever allowed back.
“And I know that many CEOs and leaders of organisations right across New Zealand feel the same way about protecting their teams.”
Paris urged people to look after themselves in the lead-up to the holidays.
“But also please make sure that you look after and respect our team members, who are just trying to do their best in helping you.”
Paris’ video statement received much support.
“Good leadership – and alert other networks to this customer too,” said Deborah Pead, founder and chief executive of high profile Auckland public relations agency Pead PR.