One NZ chief executive Jason Paris took to social media to speak about the incident – and the consequences for the person responsible.

He said one of the staffers had been taken to hospital to “be checked out”.

“It’s a timely reminder – as we head into a stressful Christmas period – that this type of behaviour just will not be tolerated at One NZ,” Paris said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“In fact, this customer will be trespassed from all of our stores will be disconnected from our network and will never ever be allowed back.

“That’s a significant step, but we will take that every single time. Although we absolutely love our customers – the health and safety of our teams is always number one.

“It’s not a decision that we take lightly.”

One NZ chief executive Jason Paris. Photo / Michael Craig

Paris said the period leading up to Christmas will be stressful for many Kiwis.

“Remember that everyone is going through the same stresses as you are – they are mums and dads, sons and daughters, they are grandfathers and grandmothers, they are brothers and sisters, they are mates and everyone has got things going on in their life.

“But people in retail stores and call centres, they deserve your respect, they don’t deserve your aggression – and so any behaviour like that will result in customers being removed from our network and never, ever allowed back.

“And I know that many CEOs and leaders of organisations right across New Zealand feel the same way about protecting their teams.”

Paris urged people to look after themselves in the lead-up to the holidays.

“But also please make sure that you look after and respect our team members, who are just trying to do their best in helping you.”

Paris’ video statement received much support.

“Good leadership – and alert other networks to this customer too,” said Deborah Pead, founder and chief executive of high profile Auckland public relations agency Pead PR.

Another X user wrote: “I reckon get them banned across all networks too. Actions like that need consequences. Surely Spark and others would want to work with you on this.”

“Good on you Jason for standing up for your team,” said another.