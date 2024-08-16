Advertisement
One missing after boat rolls crossing bar in the Catlins, another spotted on the rocks

One person remains missing after a boat overturned crossing the Catlins River bar this morning and a rescue mission is under way amid rough conditions.

Police said a search is under way for the missing person after the report of the capsized vessel near Jacks Bay at about 10.40am.

Another person who was on board was spotted on some rocks nearby and emergency services were still trying to rescue them as of 11.30am.

Coastguard vessels from Bluff and Dunedin are helping in the search.

Surat Bay Lodge co-owner Ester Johnson said she could see, using binoculars, the boat overturned near the river bar, about 2km from Pounawea.

“It’s upside down,” she said.

“I hope they are okay.”

Another boat was nearby assisting with the rescue, she said.

“It’s so rough.”

Johnson said conditions are rough though it is not too windy. It was the third time a boat had rolled crossing the bar in recent memory, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift supervisor confirmed a crew from Owaka station had been sent to help with the rescue.



