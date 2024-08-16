The Waitangi Treaty principles bill is in the firing line, over 1000 firefighters contain a blaze in Turkey, and NZ Tourism confirms our numbers of tourists remains low.

One person remains missing after a boat overturned crossing the Catlins River bar this morning and a rescue mission is under way amid rough conditions.

Police said a search is under way for the missing person after the report of the capsized vessel near Jacks Bay at about 10.40am.

Another person who was on board was spotted on some rocks nearby and emergency services were still trying to rescue them as of 11.30am.

Coastguard vessels from Bluff and Dunedin are helping in the search.

Surat Bay Lodge co-owner Ester Johnson said she could see, using binoculars, the boat overturned near the river bar, about 2km from Pounawea.