Did you buy a Lotto ticket at Dannevirke Four Square? Photo / Leanne Warr

A Lotto player who bought a ticket at Four Square in Dannevirke struck it lucky with a first-division win.

The winner was one of three, sharing the $1 million prize, with one going to an online player in Auckland, and the other from Whangamata.

Four Square owner Mike Neilson was thrilled for the winner.

“It would make a difference in anyone’s life,” he said.

As of Monday morning, he had no idea who the lucky recipient was.

The shop was located on High Street/State Highway 2 so it was possible the winner was someone who had been passing through, although Neilson said it would be nice if it was a local.

The shop had been fairly lucky with Lotto wins, with a strike first division worth $700,000 going to a winner last year and an Instant Kiwi ticket worth $1 million the year before.

“We’re waiting for the Powerball, then we’ve got the complete set,” Neilson joked.

He said the shop had some great wins, especially considering Dannevirke’s size.