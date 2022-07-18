Voyager 2021 media awards
One killed in crash near Roxburgh in Central Otago

A police spokeswoman said emergency services remained at the scene. Photo / NZME

Otago Daily Times

A person has died after a crash on State Highway 8 in Central Otago this evening.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services remained at the scene of the serious two-vehicle crash on the Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd, Central Otago.

Police were called about 5.25pm, the spokeswoman said.

"Sadly one person has died following the crash."

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene.

Waka Kotahi is advising that the stretch of SH8 between Symes Rd and the Obelisk Creek Bridge is closed and there are no detours available.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, the spokeswoman said.