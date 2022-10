Police were called to the crash at 7.30am. Photo / File

One person is injured in a crash that has closed State Highway 1 near Bryderwyn in Kaipara.

Police were called to the crash around 7.30am today.

Emergency services responded to the incident, which involved a single vehicle.

One person is reported to be injured.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.