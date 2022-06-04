Fire and Emergency were alerted to the explosion just after 6am. File photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been taken to hospital after an LPG gas bottle in a freedom camping vehicle reportedly exploded.

Fire and Emergency were called to Selwyn Ave in Whangārei just after 6am today with reports a person had been injured following an "incident involving a gas bottle in a freedom camper", shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

A fire investigator has attended the scene, he said.

A police spokeswoman said police were also notified of the incident, and that one person has been taken to hospital.